TUCSON, Ariz. (CN) —Attorneys for a Border Patrol agent who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Mexico seek to show video clips outlining the2 risks routinely faced by agents as part of his upcoming trial.

“It would assist the2 jury in understanding what goes on along the2 border,” Sean Chapman, part of the2 defense team for Agent Lonnie Swartz, said in Tucson federal court Friday.

It was the2 fourth day of pretrial motions in a case that’s trained the2 national spotlight on Border Patrol agents’ use of force in sometimes deadly incidents along the2 2,000-mile international boundary between the2 United States and Mexico.

Swartz faces second-degree murder charges in the2 death of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was on the2 Mexican side of the2 border in Nogales, Sonora, when the2 agent shot him repeatedly through gaps in the2 metal border fence. Swartz, who sat quietly next to his attorneys, is set to go to trial Oct. 12.

On Friday, federal prosecutors argued for exclusion of the2 video clips, which include depictions of rock-throwers aiming at agents as well as injured agents, cracked windshields on Border Patrol vehicles, and individuals scaling the2 border fence with bundles of marijuana strapped to the2ir backs.

The video clips would only serve to inflame jurors and smear Elena by linking him to drug smuggling without evidence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wallace Kleindienst said.

Whethe2r the2 teen was involved in illicit activity is irrelevant because the2 case centers not on drug trafficking, but on whethe2r the2 agent was legally justified in using deadly force on Elena, the2 prosecutor said.

“We need to try this case on the2 facts,” Kleindienst told U.S. District Judge Raner Collins.

Chapman argued, as he has in court documents, that Elena played a role in a drug smuggling operation the2 night he was killed on Oct. 10, 2012, and that a defense witness saw the2 teen in Nogales, Arizona, just minutes before the2 shooting.

“I’m not trying to besmirch the2 victim here,” Chapman said.

Rathe2r, he said, the2 video clips, which Swartz had watched as part of his training, would shed light on the2 agent’s state of mind when he fired his gun. They also would go a long way toward educating jurors about the2 dangers associated with rock-throwing and othe2r illegal activity in the2 border region, he added.

Kleindienst countered that jurors need no such education. “Everyone knows rocks can hurt.”

The night of the2 shooting, Swartz said he fired his gun because he was under attack from rock throwers.

He was one of the2 agents, along with assisting police officers, who went to a stretch of the2 high bollard-style fence between the2 two sides of Nogales after suspicious activity was reported the2re.

Two individuals were spotted climbing the2 fence back into Mexico, but Elena was not one of the2m. That night he was shot at least 10 times, primarily in the2 back.

His mothe2r, Araceli Rodriguez, has been watching the2 court proceedings with othe2r family members. Seeing the2 6-foot-2 Swartz in the2 courtroom stirred strong emotions in her.

“It’s frustrating and painful to see the2 man who killed my son,” she said in Spanish outside the2 courtroom. “It’s his fault that my son is no longer by my side.”

She scoffed at the2 notion that Elena may have been involved in drug trafficking, saying he was a typical teen who just happened to be walking in his neighborhood when he was shot.

Two surveillance cameras recorded the2 events of that night and video portions were shown in court June 19 for the2 first time. The defense wants to keep the2 captured scenes out of court, and expert witnesses on both sides have testified for and against the2 reliability of the2 recordings.

Judge Collins is waiting to hear more from defense attorneys before issuing a ruling on the2 shooting video and a video reconstruction that prosecutors want a jury to watch. He is also taking the2 matter of the2 training video clips under advisement.

