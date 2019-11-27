Bankruptcy Judge Widens PG&E Liability for Wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday that the principle of inverse condemnation applies to investor-owned utilities like Pacific Gas and Electric, meaning the company can be held liable for wildfire damage caused by its equipment even if it was not negligent.

“It widens the potential liability,” explained University of California Hastings law professor David Levine in a phone interview.

PG&E had argued it should not be held to the same standard that applies to public entities because the state’s utility regulator does not let it automatically pass on the costs of inverse condemnation liability to ratepayers.

U.S. District Judge Dennis Montali rejected that argument Wednesday, finding two state appeals court rulings from 1999 and 2012 focused on the concept of public use rather than cost-spreading in finding the legal concept applies to investor-owned utilities.

“This court is not tasked to determine what the law should be and is merely tasked with interpreting what the law is and has been for 125 years,” Montali wrote. “The California Legislature has not taken up debtors’ cause to their satisfaction, and this court will not attempt to take its place.”

