Bail Hearing Set for Huawei CEO After Sudden Arrest

(CN) – Charged in the United States with flouting sanctions against Iran, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a bail hearing Friday in Canada after which she could be extradited.

China has demanded the release of Meng Wanzhou, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei. The company surpassed Apple this year to become the second-largest smartphone maker in the world.

Sources told Reuters Meng’s arrest Wednesday in Vancouver was part of an investigation into a global banking scheme to skirt U.S. sanctions on Iran. Sources also said in April the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York was running the probe. A spokesperson in that office declined to comment Thursday.

Authorities are tight-lipped on the matter, citing a Canadian “publication ban” reportedly requested by Meng.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meanwhile distanced himself from the situation, saying Thursday his government had no involvement in the arrest and only knew about the plan a few days in advance.

Peter R. Zeidenberg, a former federal prosecutor and current white-collar partner at Arent Fox, explained in an interview that this suggests there could have been an arrest warrant with Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization.

Meng’s arrest took place at an already heated time in U.S.-China trade relations and is expected to worsen tensions.

Neither Huawei nor the Canadian Justice Department returned requests for comment Thursday.

