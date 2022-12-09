Bad bus stops

Read the ruling here.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana found in favor of two disabled men in their Americans with Disabilities Act against the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Area Transit System, finding 87% of the bus stops in Louisiana’s capitol fail to meet ADA standards. Of the non-compliant bus stops, 92 are patches of grass or dirt with a bus sign next to them; the board has offered no evidence its stops are accessible and has not attempted to remedy the non-compliance.
