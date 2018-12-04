Attorneys General to Subpoena Trump Organization, Fed Agencies

(CN) – Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas Tuesday demanding financial records tied to the Trump Organization, according to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

The subpoenas come on the heels of a Monday ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Peter Messite, who approved a schedule for discovery of evidence related to allegations that President Donald Trump violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by allowing foreign and domestic government entities to spend money at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Over 30 Trump-owned private businesses are expected to be named in the subpoenas as well as a slew of federal agencies that could have information about Trump’s hotel, including the General Services Administration which holds the hotel’s lease.

The Commerce Department, the Defense Department, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Treasury are also expected to receive subpoenas.

The State of Maine is also reportedly going to receive a subpoena. The state’s governor, Republican Paul LePage visited the hotel in 2017.

According to the Associated Press, the subpoenas primarily seek information about which foreign or domestic governments are currently paying the hotel, where the money is flowing and how the president’s hotel in Washington has affected business both in the capitol and nearby Maryland.

Records like payments to the president from state and government officials as well as proof of revenue at the hotel dating back as far as 2015 are also up for request, the Associated Press said Tuesday.

In the past, Department of Justice attorneys representing the president have said the earnings aren’t emoluments, or gifts.

Last week, department attorneys argued in court that a schedule for discovery of evidence would be a “distraction” from the president’s duty.

Neither the Trump Organization nor the Department of Justice immediately returned request for comment Tuesday.

