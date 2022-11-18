Attorney general appoints special counsel for Trump probes

The decision to hand off the Justice Department's investigations of the former president comes just days after he announced another campaign for the White House.

(CN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Garland appointed Jack Smith, a former federal prosecutor who has also investigated war crimes abroad, to handle the investigations.

The attorney general said Smith will begin his work as special counsel immediately and will be returning to the U.S. from The Hague, Netherlands, where he was the chief prosecutor for a special international criminal court.

Smith is “a veteran career prosecutor," according to Garland, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in New York for nine years, prosecuting matters “ranging from gang murders of police officers to civil rights violations.”

In 2020, Smith returned to the Justice Department to serve as chief of the Public Integrity Section, where Garland said he “led a team of more than 30 prosecutors who handled public corruption and election crime cases across the United States.”

The decision to appoint a special counsel to take over the Justice Department's investigations of Trump comes just days after he announced that he is running for president again in 2024.

This is a developing story…