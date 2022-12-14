Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
Astronaut artifacts

HOUSTON — An appeals court in Texas upheld a probate court’s finding that artifacts brought home from Apollo-era space programs were a deceased NASA astronaut’s separate property for the purpose of probating his estate. A 2012 federal law confirmed his ownership rights, rather than creating new property rights to the items, as his second wife argued.

/ December 14, 2022

