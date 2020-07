MIAMI — Philip Righter pleaded guilty in federal court in Florida to wire fraud and other charges relating to the sale of fake artworks he claimed were created by famous modern artists. Righter was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, which will run concurrently to his sentence in another case in which he admitted trying to sell forgeries of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat forgeries to the owner of a Miami art gallery.

