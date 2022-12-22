Thursday, December 22, 2022 | Back issues
Army vaccine objectors win injunction

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A federal court in Dallas sided with 10 Army personnel who claim religious objections to the Covid-19 vaccination requirement, preventing the military from disciplining, demoting or discharging them for avoiding the jab. “With 97% of active forces vaccinated and operating successfully in a post-pandemic world,” the Army could not show that these particular 10 soldiers’ exemptions must be denied to preserve military readiness.

