Arkansas libertarians

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas declared “unconstitutional ... both facially and as applied” a state law that would have decertified the state’s Libertarian Party as an officially recognized political party, and issued an injunction allowing it to be placed on the ballot with just 10,000 petition signatures instead of the signatures of 3% of the population as required by the law.

Read the ruling here.

