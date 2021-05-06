Courthouse News Service

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An appeals court in California upheld an arbitration award in a dispute between business partners, finding the losing partners forfeited their claim the arbitrator failed to disclose his alleged impairment due to his use of prescription pain meds. The arbitrator allegedly said the drugs he was taking were “powerful enough to put down a horse,” but the court found this was “humorous hyperbole,” and his written rulings validate his ability to perceive evidence and apply the law. 

