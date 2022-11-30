Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | Back issues
Apple keyboard settlement

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal court in California gave its preliminary approval of a $50 million class action settlement between consumers and Apple over defective and fragile “butterfly” MacBook keyboards, which would mistype or fail to register inputs if small amounts of debris or dust got under the keycaps.

Read the ruling here.

