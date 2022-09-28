Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | Back issues
Anti-begging law

LAFAYETTE, La. — A federal judge in Louisiana allowed a panhandler to proceed in his lawsuit against the mayor of Lafayette, whose ordinance against “begging” for money allegedly violates residents’ freedom of speech. The local government did not convince the court that the ordinance is “clearly constitutional.”

/ September 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

