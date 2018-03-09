Amsterdam Power Outage Halts Trams, Forces Museum Evacuation

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Trams ground to a halt across Amsterdam and the Rijksmuseum was evacuated after workers hit an electricity cable in the Dutch capital Friday, causing a power outage that left 28,000 homes without electricity, the company that manages the network said.

Electricity network company Liander said in a tweet that the outage started around 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), when an underground cable was hit during construction work in the city. It was not immediately clear power would be restored.

The Rijksmuseum, whose vast collection includes Rembrandt van Rijn’s “The Night Watch,” tweeted late morning that it would likely be closed for hours and visitors with tickets for Friday would be able to use them on another date.

