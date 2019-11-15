Ousted Ambassador Testifies on Trump Smear Campaign

WASHINGTON (CN) – Ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch recounted her physical reaction of shock and devastation upon learning that President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart that she was “going to go through some things.”



“The color drained from my face,” Yovanovitch told lawmakers this morning in the second day of public testimony in Trump’s impeachment probe. “I even had a physical reaction. Even now, words kind of fail me.”

Pressed on her reaction by an attorney for the Democrats, Yovanovitch said she had been “shocked, appalled, devastated” that the president of the United States would talk about “any ambassador like that.”

“And it was me,” she emphasized.

On Twitter as Yovanovitch testified, President Trump continued his longstanding attacks on the ousted ambassador.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump said. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is the U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, gave Yovanovitch the opportunity to respond to that tweet in the middle of her testimony.

“I don’t think I have such powers, not in Mogadishu, Somalia and other places,” she said, defending her record for having “demonstrably made things better” in Ukraine.

Asked about the president’s continuing attacks on her, Yovanovitch called Trump’s message “very intimidating,”

Schiff responded: “Some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”

Yovanovitch began her testimony by taking an opportunity to address what she described as smears against her by Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“The Obama administration did not ask me to help the Clinton campaign or harm the Trump campaign,” Yovanovich said, adding that she never met Hunter Biden, the son of the former vice president.

The ex-ambassador said later: “What I can say is that Mr. Giuliani should have known that those claims were suspect.” She also noted that she met the former New York City mayor a total of three times.

Schiff opened his remarks by noting that Yovanovich’s anti-corruption efforts made her enemies.

“She is known as an anti-corruption champion whose tour in Kiev was viewed as very successful,” Schiff said. “She named names, and that’s sometimes controversial out there.”

Schiff noted that this practice rankled corrupt Ukrainian and Americans alike, including Giuliani and his now-indicted associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Introducing Yovanovich, Schiff described her as a career public servant who fled the Nazis and the Soviet Union.

“I had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals,” Yovanovich said, adding later: “My parents did not have the good fortune to come of age in a free society.”

On Wednesday, Republican Representative Devin Nunes described the impeachment inquiry as empty theatrics designed by the Democrats to oust the president. The congressman echoed those themes on Friday, denouncing what he described as “daylong TV spectacles” aimed at Trump’s “overthrow.”

“The American people may be seeing these absurdities for the first time, but Republicans on this dais are used to them,” Nunes said.

Every witness who provided closed-door testimony over the past several weeks has corroborated the view of the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement communities and their allies: that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Nunes and many of his House Republican colleagues have sought to replace those findings with the unfounded theory the meddling instead came from Ukraine, a longtime U.S. ally.

No deposition witness has corroborated that narrative and several have contradicted it.

When she met with lawmakers on the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees for a closed-door session on Nov. 4, Yovanovitch relayed how she was abruptly ordered to board the next plane to Washington, disrupting a three-decade career in the foreign service that was set to run until early 2020.

It was John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state, who asked her to come back because Trump had “lost confidence in her,” Yovanovitch told lawmakers.

“He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me and that the Department had been under pressure from the President to remove me since the summer of 2018,” she said, referring to Sullivan. “He also said that I had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors.”

Trump is quoted in the White House summary of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky that Yovanovich was “bad news.”

Yovanovitch said this impression could not have stemmed from her minimal interactions with Giuliani personally. Her suspicion was that the drive to oust her came from “individuals who have been named in the press contacts of Mr. Giuliani [who] may well have believed their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

As ambassador, anti-corruption was a priority for Yovanovitch and she was frequently vocal about the need to crack down on criminal behavior in Ukraine. This stance appeared to earn her a fair share of enemies and eventually led to a curious series of events at the office of Ukraine’s top prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko.

In a March interview with Hill.TV, Lutsenko claimed that during his first meeting with Yovanovitch in Kiev, the ambassador handed him a “do-not-prosecute” list and requested he close a probe into the Ukrainian non-profit Anti-Corruption Action Organization, or AntAC, for allegedly mishandling some $4 million in funds.

In reality, the probe into AntAC was closed three months before Yovanovitch arrived in Ukraine for the first time in August 2016. But on air, Lutsenko defiantly said no one would tell Ukraine who to prosecute.

Going on to allege that AntAC was funded by liberal billionaire George Soros, Lutsenko also claimed AntAC was involved in an effort to assist Trump’s 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton by leaking secret ledgers from Trump’s campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort. The ledgers contained records of payments Manafort received from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Trump seized upon the Hill’s interview, sharing the reporting on Twitter the same day, followed swiftly by right-wing and conservative news pundits. On March 22, Fox News host Laura Ingraham reported that Yovanovitch held on to her post despite Republican Representative Pete Sessions having written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a year earlier requesting the ambassador’s expulsion.

Yovanovitch in her closed-door testimony denied that she had bad-mouthed Trump or that she offered in 2016 to help either the Clinton campaign or the Obama administration “harm” Trump. Even if they had asked, she said, she would not have assisted them.

After Lutsenko’s smear of her aired, the State Department defended Yovanovitch and called the statements leveled against her an outright fabrication. Lutsenko waited a month, however, to walk back his comments.

The timing was notable. Lutsenko’s March interview fell just two weeks after a Yovanovitch called in a speech for the firing of Nazar Kholodnytsky, Ukraine’s top anti-corruption prosecutor.

“Nobody who has been recorded coaching suspects on how to avoid corruption charges can be trusted to prosecute those very same cases,” Yovanovitch said on March 5, referencing wiretaps that recorded Kholodnytsky giving advice to a suspect involved in an ongoing corruption case.

Kholodnytsky’s business card was one of many items the FBI seized from Giuliani’s business associate Parnas after he was indicted in New York last month on campaign-finance charges. Fellow Giuliani associate Fruman was indicted at the same time on the same charges.

Giuliani met with Kholodnytsky in Paris in May, though his initial plan was to meet with Ukraine’s President Zelensky. That never came to pass and, according to a report by the Washington Post, Kholodnytsky voiced suspicion during the meeting about investigating Burisma, the energy company that had hired former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to sit on its board as well as opening an investigation into interference of the 2016 election.

Friday’s hearing could be a watershed moment in the impeachment inquiry. While ambassadors serve at the president’s pleasure, removing one for personal or political benefit could be considered an impeachable offense. When Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, it was in part because of his decision to remove his secretary of war without cause.

According to records held in the National Archive regarding the removal power of the president, James Madison wrote: “For I contend that the wanton removal of meritorious officers would subject him to impeachment and removal from his own high trust.”