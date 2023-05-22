Monday, May 22, 2023
Amazon driver woes

DENVER — A class of Colorado Amazon delivery drives accuse the company of forcing them to urinate in bottles and defecate in bags because of a lack of adequate rest and break time.

/ May 22, 2023
(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

Read the complaint here.

