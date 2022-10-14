Friday, October 14, 2022 | Back issues
Alvin Kamara sued

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been hit with a $10 million lawsuit from the man who claims Kamara brutally beat him while leaving a Las Vegas club this past February.

/ October 14, 2022
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. (All-Pro Reels/Wikipedia via Courthouse News)

Read the complaint here.

