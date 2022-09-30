Friday, September 30, 2022 | Back issues
Airbnb shooting

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Supreme Court compelled arbitration between Airbnb and the family of someone who was shot and killed at a party hosted at an Airbnb. The arbitration agreement delegates the arbitrability of the lawsuit to an arbitrator, so the lower court should not have decided the wrongful death claims should not be arbitrated.

/ September 30, 2022

Read the ruling here.

