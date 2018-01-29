African Union Launches Continental Air Deregulation Scheme

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The African Union says it has launched an aviation deregulation scheme at its annual summit attended by more than 40 leaders from across the continent in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The plan calls for a liberalization of air market access between African states and the elimination of restrictions on ownership of airlines and full liberalization of air frequencies. The move is intended to promote trade and investments between African countries.

Moussa Faki Mahmat, African Union Commission chairman, said the vast continent is poorly connected by air routes.

As of Monday, eligible airlines of the 23 countries that have signed on to the scheme are entitled to conduct their business into the markets and fully operate the traffic rights.

Like this: Like Loading...