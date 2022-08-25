Affidavit for FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago will go public, with redactions

While the Department of Justice says disclosure could harm an ongoing investigation, Team Trump says the real reason is to "thwart President Trump from running again.”

(CN) — The sworn affidavit that brought FBI agents inside former President Donald Trump’s south Florida resort home, Mar-a-Lago, must be made public in less than 24 hours, a federal ruled Thursday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart wrote in the 2-page order that he found the government “has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are narrowly tailored to serve the government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

The redactions, Reinhart wrote, are “the least onerous alternative to sealing the entire affidavit.”

Justice Department representatives did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on the decision requiring it to make the affidavit public by noon Friday.

Reinhart's decision comes one week after he heard arguments from media groups and a conservative nonprofit that claimed the affidavit, which states probable cause for the search warrant, should be unsealed because it is of substantial public interest.

Redacted versions of the search warrant and property receipt, which lists items seized by the FBI, were already made public.

Ruling from the bench last week, Judge Reinhart gave the Department of Justice until this afternoon to submit proposed redactions and to outline justification for what the department wants to keep hidden from the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.