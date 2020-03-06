Abortion Licensing Standards

BATON ROUGE, La. – An appeals court in Louisiana reversed a lower court’s judgment in favor of an abortion clinic, which had determined that the state’s abortion facilities licensing standards are “invalid and unenforceable.”

The clinic argued the department did not comply with rulemaking procedures because it did not fully consider public comments or adequately respond to them, but the department’s global response to the comments was permissible because “many of the comments were form letters and contained nothing substantive.”