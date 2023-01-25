A slew of election bills sent to Arizona House floor

PHOENIX (CN) — Democrats' dissent wasn’t enough to stop the Arizona House Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee from passing four bills aimed at election transparency on Wednesday.

The bills, all sponsored by Republicans, aimed to instill faith in the election process back into the hearts of Arizona voters, whom Republicans say have less trust following recent elections.

The House also voted to move along a bill affirming the Legislature’s support of the Electoral College.

Prohibiting the secretary of state from overseeing own election

The committee voted to pass to the house floor HB2308, a bill that would deem it illegal for the Arizona secretary of state to oversee and confirm the results of an election in which they are a candidate.

The bill, presented by Representative Rachel Jones, a Republican from Tucson, states that the secretary of state would instead have to publicly appoint someone to take on those duties.

“It’s just getting rid of any potential conflicts of interest with that individual,” Jones said during Wednesday afternoon’s committee meeting, “in an environment where there’s already a lack of trust in the election process.”

Jones pointed to a Rasmussen University report that indicates 71% of likely voters agreed that the 2022 Arizona Senate election was “botched.” She also said that 65% of Democrats felt that the election in Maricopa County was unfair.

Representative Cesar Aguilar, a Democrat from Phoenix, said the bill doesn't intend to avoid conflicts of interest but instead to attack Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, who served as secretary of state during the 2022 election in which she became governor.

Others concurred.

“Do you have any concrete evidence that there were any misdeeds from the secretary of state in the 2022 election or does this address mere hypothetical concerns that are coming from your constituents?” asked Representative Oscar De Los Santos, a Democrat from Laveen.

“It was more just the optics,” Jones replied. “It was instilling a lack of confidence in the results of the election.”

Committee Chair Jacqueline Parker, a Republican representative from Mesa, said a lawsuit filed by Hobbs against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors for refusing to certify the election was an overstep of power, leading some to believe there was corruption within the system. Jones claimed people in Cochise County were threatened with jail time by Hobbs’ attorney, which eventually led to the certification.

While stifling a smile, De Los Santos said an attorney can’t jail someone, but Republicans said the threat itself was enough to influence the election certification.

There has been no evidence of corruption within the election process, leading some to say the bill isn’t tackling real issues.

“This bill addresses concerns about a problem that has yet to manifest itself in recent history,” said Jodi Liggett, speaking on behalf of the Arizona League of Women Voters. “Out of 51 secretaries of state who ran for higher office from 2002 to 2020, only three publicly recused themselves in any matter. Not a single state has enacted a requirement for recusal in these circumstances.”

Representative Justin Heap, a Republican from Phoenix, said the circumstances of the 2020 election shouldn’t matter to what he called a “common sense” bill.

“It’s rare you get a bill so obvious and apparent that you have to wonder if it’s partisanship that’s making you vote against it,” he said. “If you stopped any Arizonan on the street and asked them if they think election officials running for office should be allowed to administer their own election, there’s no question they would all agree: no.”

Representative Laura Terech, a Democrat from Mesa, was the only one of four Democrats to vote in favor of the bill. Each of the six Republicans voted for it, sending the bill to the House by a vote of 7-3.