WASHINGTON – A federal court in Washington dismissed a lawsuit against the FBI brought by The Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and other plaintiffs, which claimed the bureau violated a congressional mandate to evaluate and report on certain evidence relating to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The plaintiffs reject the 9/11 Commission’s conclusion that Osama Bin Laden and other Islamic extremists were responsible for the attacks, according to the ruling.