$575M in crypto laundering

SEATTLE — A Washington jury’s 18-count indictment of two Estonians was unsealed today after they were arrested in Tallinn for their roles in carrying out a cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering scheme totaling $575 million. Money invested into a mining service and virtual bank was instead laundered through shell companies to bankroll real estate and luxury vehicle purchases.

