Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(CN) – As cases of the new coronavirus spread within the U.S., Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire has tested positive for it, according to his office Thursday evening.

“Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” said Cameron Ahmad, Trudeau’s communications director, in a statement.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” he added.

Justin Trudeau’s doctor advised him to continue his daily work while self-monitoring for any symptoms.

“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently,” Ahmad said.

Gregoire Trudeau released a statement giving thanks to well-wishers.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

According to government data, Canada has over 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. The prime minister is conducting business from home, mostly in virtual meetings and phone calls.

Trudeau had conversations with President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as well as a cabinet meeting on the coronavirus, but cancelled an in-person meeting with Canadian officials. The outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has spread to more than 125,000 people globally.

The prime minister is expected to address the Canadian people on Friday, according to the statement.