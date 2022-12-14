Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
50 Cent v. plastic surgeon

MIAMI — A federal judge in Florida denied a plastic surgeon’s motion to dismiss 50 Cent’s lawsuit against her after she posted a picture of them together on Twitter next to an image of a man receiving penile enhancement surgery. He has shown the surgeon did not have permission to use his likeness to promote her business.

/ December 14, 2022

Read the ruling here.

