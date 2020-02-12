5 Earthquakes Near Great Smoky Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Five small earthquakes rattled an area near the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in east Tennessee, the U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday.

Citing USGS data, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that the first quake registered at 2:48 a.m. and the last was reported at 6:56 a.m. All five occurred in a small area about 25 miles southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee, near the North Carolina border, registering between magnitude 1.3 and 1.7.

“Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt about once a year,” the USGS said. “Earthquakes too small to be felt are abundant in the seismic zone, and seismographs have recorded hundreds of them in recent decades.”