$48 Million Scam

WASHINGTON — A Florida man and his cronies stole most of the $48 million they raised in a scam involving a startup company now known as Mozido, the SEC claims in a federal complaint.

In addition to Mozido Invesco, a Maine LLC, the complaint names as defendants Family Mobile, a Florida LLC; BRTMDO Investments aka Brentwood Investments, a Delaware LLC based in Florida; Brentwood Financial, a Delaware LLC based in Orlando, Fla.; TL Holdings Group, a Delaware LLC based in Windermere, Fla.; and relief defendant Xanadu Partners, a Maine LLC based in Portland, which the complaint says “received most of the money raised from Mozido Invesco investors.”

Like this: Like Loading...