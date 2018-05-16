Uncategorized 

Top CNS stories for today including the Office of Government Ethics criticizing President Donald Trump after he belatedly noted a reimbursement to his attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 that Cohen paid Stormy Daniels; Senate Democrats successfully pass a resolution reversing the Federal Communication Commission’s hotly contested repeal of net neutrality rules; the Senate Judiciary Committee release transcripts of its closed-door interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and others on a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected lawyer; Michigan State University agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to hundreds of survivors sexually abused by Larry Nassar; a study from the Center for Biological Diversity finds marine wildlife populations like Florida manatees and California sea otters are bouncing back in protected habitats throughout the United States; the European General Court rules against regulators for shirking their responsibility to ensure that merger conditions placed on the German airline giant Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines remain necessary, and more.

National

Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

1.) The Office of Government Ethics criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday as it disclosed the Republican’s latest disclosure form, which belatedly notes a reimbursement to his attorney, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 that Cohen paid Stormy Daniels.

Lindsay Chestnut of Baltimore holds a sign that reads “I like My Internet Like I Like my Country Free & Open” as she protests near the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

2.) Senate Democrats successfully passed a resolution reversing the Federal Communication Commission’s hotly contested repeal of net neutrality rules, at the very least giving their party a potential rallying issue for the 2018 mid-term elections as the Republican-controlled House is unlikely to take the measure up.

Donald Trump Jr., son of President-elect Donald Trump, walks from the elevator at Trump Tower, in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
3.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released transcripts of its closed-door interviews with Donald Trump Jr. and other attendees of a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Kremlin-connected lawyer.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
4.) Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt was met with ridicule, intense questioning and even a handful of silent protesters on Capitol Hill Wednesday, as lawmakers pressed for answers on multiple ethics investigations currently plaguing him.
The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain’s information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica’s computer servers, Tuesday March 20, 2018. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

Regional

In this Jan. 31, 2018, \photo, former Gov. John Engler speaks after Michigan State’s Board of Trustees met and voted to name him as their interim president in East Lansing, Mich. (Dale G.Young//Detroit News via AP)

6.) Michigan State University announced Wednesday that it has agreed to pay a $500 million settlement to hundreds of survivors sexually abused by former university and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

7.) The St. Louis Police Department announced Tuesday that it will launch an investigation into perjury allegations against the private investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office in the ill-fated invasion of privacy case against Gov. Eric Greitens.

The historic 34-foot cross stands in Bayview Park in Pensacola, Florida. (PHOTO: CHANGE.ORG)

8.) The Florida city of Pensacola on Wednesday asked the 11th Circuit to reverse a lower court order requiring the city to remove a 34-foot-tall Latin cross from a public park.

Jannett Martinez holds her cat, Gigi, as she rides a boat out of her neighborhood, which was inundated after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir when it reached capacity due to Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9.) Hurricane Harvey cost many Houstonians their homes after days of pouring rain flooded the city, but for one family, infrastructure failures during the storm cost them their son.

Science

10.) Marine wildlife populations like Florida manatees and California sea otters are bouncing back in protected habitats throughout the United States, according to a study from the Center for Biological Diversity.

Sunset over the Pacific Ocean as seen from the International Space Station. Anvil tops of thunderclouds are also visible.

11.) Climate change could shift the geographic distribution of hundreds of marine species that inhabit North America’s Atlantic and Pacific continental shelves, a new study finds.

International

Long and medium-haul Lufthansa airplanes park at the airport in Frankfurt. (Christoph Schmidt/dpa/Associated Press)

12.) The European General Court ruled against regulators Wednesday for shirking their responsibility to ensure that merger conditions placed on the German airline giant Lufthansa and Swiss International Air Lines remain necessary.

