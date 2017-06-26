Ripken Baseball Camp Sued Over ‘Fungo’ Machine

BALTIMORE – Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s baseball camp is being sued for patent infringement.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Friday, CRJ Inc. and Ripken Baseball Camp & Clinics are accused of wrongfully using plaintiff Zito LLC’s product, called the FungoMan FM-250 Automated Baseball Practice Machine, at their baseball camps, clinics and skills training seminars.

The automated machine is used for pitching and fielding practice.

“Defendants have known of the Zito patents since at least March 10, 2014, when Arthur J. Zito Jr., managing member of plaintiff Zito LLC, provided his signed employment agreement to defendants, listing the 921 patent and the published application for the 369 patent,” the complaint alleges.

The plaintiff is represented by Baltimore-area attorney Jan Ingham Berlage.

Representatives of the camp were not immediately available for comment.

