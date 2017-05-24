Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Congressional Budget Office announcing Wednesday that a Republican-backed bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would raise the projected number of people without health insurance by 23 million in 2026; reproductive rights activists, clad in red robes and white bonnets, stood in the rotunda of the Texas Capitol building shouting one word over and over: “Shame!”; a new report says drinking just one glass of wine or other alcoholic drink a day increases the risk of developing breast cancer, and more.

1.) In National news the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday that a Republican-backed bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would raise the projected number of people without health insurance by 14 million next year and by 23 million in 2026.

2.) President Donald Trump congratulated his Filipino counterpart during a phone call last month for doing “an unbelievable job” dealing with the drug problem in the Philippines, where the government’s efforts have included the extrajudicial killing of suspects.

3.) An environmental advocacy group is using the Freedom of Information Act strategically to try to force the Trump administration to restore climate change data that has gone missing since the inauguration.

4.) In Regional news reproductive rights activists, clad in red robes and white bonnets, stood in the rotunda of the Texas Capitol building Tuesday shouting one word over and over: “Shame!”

5.) Mississippi’s schools are so bad they violate the promises the state made after the Civil War to be readmitted to the Union, parents of four black elementary school students said in a federal lawsuit Tuesday.

6.) The president of the University of California is facing the prospect of losing much of his power after a recent and scathing state audit found $175 million in hidden surplus while tuition at UC schools continues to rise.

7.) The Ninth Circuit upheld the termination of two tenured law professors who said the Phoenix School of Law fired them for objecting to the school’s attempt to stop students from transferring.

8.) In Science news, a new report says drinking just one glass of wine or other alcoholic drink a day increases the risk of developing breast cancer

