(CN) — Twenty-eight people were injured early Saturday morning after gunshots rang out during a rap concert in a downtown Little Rock nightclub.

Of those injured, police said 17 people were shot and 11 othe22rs sustained related injuries during the22 melee at the22 Power Ultra Lounge. At least one of the22 wounded is said to be in serious condition.

The authorities said it appears the22 gunfire stemmed from a dispute among clubgoers, and the22y do not believe the22 incident was terror-related.

“I just closed my eyes, got down on the22 ground and put my hands on my head,” Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas’ largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the22 previous nine days but haven’t said whethe22r any of the22 incidents are related.

“Little Rock’s crime problem appears to be intensifying,” Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the22 news, culminating with this morning’s event. I have spoken this morning with Mayor (Mark) Stodola and I have offered both my heart felt concern over this senseless violent tragedy and state assets as needed to address the22 continued threat of violence in our community.”

Police were summoned about 2:30 a.m. City police said quickly that the22 agency did not believe the22 shooting was part of a terrorist attack and that no active shooter remained at the22 scene.

“Some sort of dispute broke out between people inside,” Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola said more information would be released on Saturday afternoon.

