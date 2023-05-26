Friday, May 26, 2023
11th Circuit revives deaf discrimination suit

ATLANTA — The Eleventh Circuit reversed the lower court’s finding in favor of O’Reilly Auto Parts, which employed a deaf man who argued the auto shop violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide him with a sign language interpreter on several occasions and failing to text him summaries of nightly safety meetings. His inability to participate in the meetings may have adversely affected the terms of his employment.

