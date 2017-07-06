10th Circuit Won’t Reinstate Disbarred Kansas AG

(CN) – The 10th Circuit has tossed former Kansas Attorney General Phil Kline’s lawsuit against the22 Kansas Supreme Court over his suspension from practicing law due to ethical violations in his investigations of abortion clinics in the22 state.

In 2013, the22 Kansas Supreme Court suspended Kline from practicing law in the22 state after finding he violated 11 ethical rules during his investigation of abortion clinics while he served as attorney general and later as Johnson County’s district attorney.

Kline’s 10th Circuit appeal stems from his 2015 lawsuit against the22 Kansas high court’s justices, in which he contended the22 suspension was unconstitutional and arbitrary. Five of the22 justices recused the22mselves from his suspension case after he argued the22y were involved in previous cases against him.

The recusals led to Kline claiming the22 suspension was unlawful because it did not involve at least four of the22 seven justices. He also claimed the22 replacement judges were unlawfully appointed by Justice Daniel Biles.

Chief U.S. District Judge Greg Kays of the22 Western District of Missouri dismissed Kline’s complaint in November 2016, leading to the22 appeal.

“I continue to believe that the22 federal court took an unduly narrow view of its own jurisdiction when considering the22 unique facts of Mr. Kline’s case,” Kline’s attorney Tom Condit said when Kline appealed this past December.

But on Monday, the22 10th Circuit unanimously affirmed Kays’ decision to dismiss Kline’s appeal. The per curiam opinion cites the22 Rooker-Feldman doctrine, which denies jurisdiction of federal appeals courts to overturn state high courts’ decisions.

“This case is no exception,” the22 circuit judges wrote. “Almost all of Kline’s claims – that he was injured by the22 Kansas Supreme Court’s allegedly wrongful judgment – fall squarely within the22 Rooker-Feldman doctrine.”

The judges cited Johnson v. De Grandy, a previous case where the22 doctrine came into play.

“Thus, the22 Rooker-Feldman doctrine prevents a party losing in state court from seeking what in substance would be appellate review of [a] state judgment in a United States district court, based on the22 losing party’s claim that the22 state judgment itself violates the22 loser’s federal rights,” the22 judges quoted.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 also denied Kline’s petition to hear his disciplinary case.

Kline, who has since moved to Virginia where he teaches at Liberty University’s law school, did not respond to email and phone requests for comment by press time.

Circuit Judges Raymond Gruender, Duane Benton and Jane Kelly, all sitting by designation from the22 Eight Circuit, made up the22 panel. The judges decided the22 case without oral argument.

Like this: Like Loading...