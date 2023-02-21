Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

10th Circuit reverses immunity finding for New Mexico police

DENVER — The 10th Circuit found a federal court improperly granted summary judgment to two New Mexico state investigators who shot at an individual who drove away from them when they ordered her to open her car door. They had not announced themselves as law enforcement, so the court was wrong to find they enjoyed qualified immunity on her civil rights claims on the basis that she had “eluded custody.”

/ February 21, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...