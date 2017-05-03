Government 

Water Rates

BRIEF
 , , , ,

AUBURN, Calif. – The California city of Lincoln charges residents more for water than what it costs to deliver – a violation of the state constitution, residents claim in a Placer County Superior Court class action.

http://open.courthousenews.com/AttachmentService/api/Values/Water RateWater RatesstdClass Object
(
    [StoryId] => 79215
    [Headline] => Class Calls Tiered Water Rates Illegal Way to Fight Calif. Drought
    [AttachmentSource] => https://www.courthousenews.com/HomePDF/Payment.aspx?FullTextUploadId=2189643&name=Class+Calls+Tiered+Water+Rates+Illegal+Way+to+Fight+California+Drought+(Download+will+expire+in+24+hours)
)
https://www.courthousenews.com/HomePDF/Payment.aspx?FullTextUploadId=2189643&name=Class+Calls+Tiered+Water+Rates+Illegal+Way+to+Fight+California+Drought+(Download+will+expire+in+24+hours)
Attachment

Related

DuPont-Dow Merger

BRIEF Comments Off on DuPont-Dow Merger

Lyft Drivers’ Settlement

BRIEF Comments Off on Lyft Drivers’ Settlement

Facebook Dismissed

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Facebook Dismissed