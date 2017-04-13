Government International 

UN Votes to End to Haiti Peacekeeping Mission in Mid-October

AP
 , ,
In this Aug. 16, 2016 photo, a Brazilian U.N. peacekeeper opens a gate at the U.N. base in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

EDITH M. LEDERER, AP

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has voted unanimously to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after more than 20 years.

The resolution adopted Thursday recognizes “the major milestone” the country has achieved toward stabilization following recent elections.

The council extended the mandate of the mission for a final six months, during which the 2,370 military personnel will gradually leave.

It created a follow-on peacekeeping mission for six months comprising 1,275 police that will continue training the national police force.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related

France Gets 70 New Starred Restaurants in Michelin Guide

AP Comments Off on France Gets 70 New Starred Restaurants in Michelin Guide

‘Architect’ of the Eurozone Dead at 85

WILLIAM DOTINGA Comments Off on ‘Architect’ of the Eurozone Dead at 85

German Court Urged to Reopen Auschwitz Medic Trial

AP Comments Off on German Court Urged to Reopen Auschwitz Medic Trial