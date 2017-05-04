Trump to Sign Order Easing Political Limits for Religious Groups

(CN) – President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order doing away with an IRS rule that says religious organizations and other non-profits that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.

The executive order is also expected to allow religious organizations to opt out of providing birth control under the Affordable Care Act.

A number of religious groups, including the Little Sisters of the Poor, have gone to court due to their moral objections to paying for contraception.

Trump is signing the order as he marks the National Day of Prayer. On Wednesday night, he hosted a White House dinner for members of his evangelical advisory board. He is scheduled to meet with Roman Catholic leaders in the Oval Office before singing the executive order.

The IRS being repealed by the order is known as the Johnson amendment, which was sponsored by then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson. The regulation went into effect in 1954, and is a provision in the U.S. tax code barring any non-profit organization from endorsing or opposing a political candidate.

Trump previously vowed to “get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution.”

Religious organizations and other socially conservative groups have long held that the rarely enforced Johnson amendment chills their rights under the First Amendment.

With the order, the IRS is instructed to inflict “maximum enforcement discretion” on the amendment.

Opponents of the order have criticized it as just another way to welcome an influx of “dark money” in politics.

Democratic senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Robert Casey of Pennsylvania, and Bill Nelson of Florida submitted a letter to senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan decrying the order on Wednesday.

“Nonpartisanship is the cornerstone of Americans’ trust in the charitable sector. For more than 60 years the rules prohibiting political activity by charities have guaranteed the public that their valuable charitable donations will be used for social good, not politically electioneering,” the senators wrote. ” Feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, ministering to the spirit, and other critical community services provided by the charitable sector are not partisan issues.”

Further, Wyden said, a repeal of the Johnson amendment would “force legitimate charities to compete with special interest political groups for limited charitable donations.”

“Proposals to weaken the prohibition on political campaign activity by charities will effectively lead to the elimination of our nation’s campaign finance laws,” the senators said in the May 3 letter.

In addition to repealing the Johnson amendment, the president was also reportedly considering lines in the executive order which vaguely declared the administration as a protector and promoter of religious liberty.

That would include regulatory relief for groups with religious objections to preventative healthcare services promised under the Affordable Care Act, like birth control.

While a draft of the order was being considered this week, it was reported that a portion of the decree would have allowed faith-based organizations and companies to avoid serving or hiring LGBT or any other group that affronts their personal religious beliefs.

The House Oversight and Government Reform committee will host a joint hearing on Thursday examining a “church’s right to free speech” with particular focus on the Johnson amendment. Members of the subcommittee on government operations and the subcommittee on health care, benefits and administrative rules will lead the hearing. — Developing story.