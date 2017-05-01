Business Consumers 

Tribal-Affiliation Sham

BRIEF
 , , , , , ,

NEWARK, N.J. – Advancing usury claims against CashCall Inc., a federal judge blasted the “sham dispute-resolution procedures” that the payday lender invoked to apply the laws of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Earlier this month, the lender sued a law firm that it says advised its tribal partnership to avoid state lending laws. CashCall and Western Sky Financial paid Nebraska $1.6 million last year to settle claims about its false tribal affiliation. An unrelated case about CashCall’s 135 percent interest loans is pending in California.

Related

Restitution

BRIEF Comments Off on Restitution

Copyright

admin Comments Off on Copyright

Bogus!

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Bogus!