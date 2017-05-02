Tomi Lahren, Glenn Beck Settle Ugly Contract Dispute

DALLAS (CN) – Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren settled her ugly employment lawsuit with Glenn Beck and his network TheBlaze Monday, allowing her to work elsewhere after she was taken off the air in March after making pro-abortion rights comments.

The settlement frees Lahren, 24, from her contract immediately and lets her keep the Facebook profile Irving, Texas-based TheBlaze created for her, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. The profile has over 4 million followers and prominently featured clips from the “Tomi” show on Beck’s network.

Lahren sued two months ago in Dallas County District Court, claiming she was fired after an appearance on ABC’s “The View” where she said it was hypocritical to support limited government while at the same time thinking that “the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

Beck and TheBlaze quickly countersued, claiming she was suspended until her contract expires in September and that she was disciplined over unprofessional, diva behavior on set they said existed before her appearance on “The View.”

The settlement appears to be a significant victory for Lahren, who has steadfastly demanded to be let out of her contract and for the return of her Facebook profile. It comes one week after Beck and TheBlaze were ordered by state District Judge Martin Hoffman to turn over any email messages between employees and conservative website The Daily Caller. Lahren argued the defendants violated the judge’s non-disparagement order when the website published an article with anonymous sources portraying her as difficult to work with.

According to The Daily Caller’s story, Lahren ordered staffers to heat up her “butt-warming pad” in the microwave before every show. An anonymous source said the demand was “absurd” and “dehumanizing.”

Hoffman also threatened to fine or jail employees for up to six months if they violated his order. The settlement spares Beck from being deposed or having to testify in court.

Lahren’s attorney, Brian P. Lauten with Deans Lyons in Dallas, said she would “promptly” return TheBlaze’s “intellectual property” on the Facebook page.

“Ms. Lahren is relieved to have this litigation behind her,” Lauten said in a statement. “She looks forward to connecting with her audience and fan base on the pressing political issues facing our country in the days to come.”

In a statement, TheBlaze said it is “pleased” to announce the end of its relationship with Lahren and that she “will continue to have access to her social media accounts as has always been the case.”

Lahren alluded to the settlement Monday on Twitter.

“Onward. Upward,” she tweeted. “Let’s go! It’s a good day.”