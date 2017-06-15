Third Time’s the Try in Dakota Access Pipeline Challenge

WASHINGTON (CN) – Now that oil is flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline, a new court ruling points out several factors the government failed to consider before approving the project.

How an oil spill would affect environmental justice is one of several factors that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to consider.

“Although the Corps substantially complied with NEPA in many areas, the court agrees that it did not adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill on fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline’s effects are likely to be highly controversial,” the 91-page ruling states, using the abbreviation for the National Environmental Protection Act.

Whether the ruling will stop the flow of oil, which began on June 1, is still undetermined.

Boasberg said the questions deserves further briefing.

Opponents of the pipeline with the Standing Rock and Cheyenne Sioux tribes have been fighting in court to block the pipeline’s construction for nearly a full year.

Before scoring partial summary judgment late Wednesday, the tribes brought unsuccessful challenges that hinged on the threat to sites of cultural and historical significance, and the possibility that the pipeline passage under Lake Oahe would desecrate sacred waters.

This story is developing…

