Supremes Strike Down Ban on Disparaging Trademarks

WASHINGTON (CN) – Siding with an Asian-American rock group that cheekily calls themselves The Slants, the Supreme Court upheld an order Monday striking down the disparagement clause at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as unconstitutional.

“It offends a bedrock First Amendment principle: Speech may not be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that offend,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the mostly unanimous court.

This article is developing….

