Silicon Valley Firm to Pay $1.6 Million for Hiring Discrimination

(CN) – Silicon Valley firm Palantir Technologies must pay $1.6 million to settle charges it engaged in systemic hiring discrimination at the company’s Palo Alto facility.

The U.S. Labor Department accused the company of discriminating against Asians applying for engineering job.

Under the terms of a consent decree made public on Tuesday, Palantir Technologies will pay $1,659,434 in back wages and other monetary relief – including the value of stock options – to the affected class and extend job offers to eight eligible class members.

Palantir is a computer software and services company specializing in data analysis. Founded in 2004, its clients include federal government agencies, law enforcement agencies and private companies.

As a federal contractor, Palantir is prohibited from discriminating in employment on the basis of race, color, sex or national origin and is required to take affirmative action to ensure that equal opportunity is provided in all aspects of employment.