Shunned Member Says Cultlike Group Defamed Her

ALBUQUERQUE (CN) — In an unusual lawsuit, a woman claims that after she left a cultlike group its bosses defamed her to other members and on the internet as “a porn star” whose “soul has been part of several sex cults, including the Manson cult.”

Carol Hubbard sued the J Message Group Corp. and its leaders Kenneth Charles Alexander and his wife Deborah S. Alexander, on Monday in Federal Court.

The J Message Group is an invitation-only organization. Its “Rules of Engagement,” however, were available online Thursday morning. They begin: “The J Message was originally formed as the result of one individual that began receiving direct and specific channeled information from a master guide. This information was and is intended to be shared with a group of people that apparently have soul contracts to receive and act on it or have otherwise been guided to study this information. This information originally took the form of written conversational style letters between the man, referred to as ‘the Scribe’ and his guide who was referred to as Jeshua and sometimes J. These letters came to be known as the J Messages. Beginning in 2013, a new set of communications were channeled, referred to as the communications by the beings we refer to as the Companions.”

The Rules add that “Going forward the focus of this group is on Psychoanthropology,” and that its “Academy will teach a minimum of 52 students to presents their souls’ Psychoanthropology.”

They state that “The Scribe and his wife, Deborah, have dedicated a large part of their life to bring the Messages/communications through to the intended audience.”

Hubbard, in her request for an injunction and damages, sees it another way.

She says the Alexanders and their group “control, isolate, shame, emotionally harm, and take advantage of its members” by “manufactur(ing) a series of malicious defamatory content about dissenting/questioning members that is presented at large conferences and thereafter transcribed, edited, compiled, and published on the Internet.”

Hubbard says she joined the Companions of Wisdom program in 2008 in Santa Fe, seeking spiritual direction and self-improvement. She says she is “a government contractor with high levels of security clearance” and that when she asked for leave to attend a Companions conference overseas, Deborah Alexander instructed her to “lie to her employer about the purpose of her overseas travel, and that if she did not lie to her employer that there would severe consequences.”

When she refused, fearing that lying might cost her her security clearance, she says Alexander urged Hubbard’s then-fiancé, also a member of the group, to break off his relationship with her because she was a “destructive influence.” He refused, she says, and Hubbard was ejected from the group and shunned.

But that wasn’t the end of it, Hubbard says. She says the defendants immediately “maliciously created, compiled, and published false and defamatory statements about plaintiff, solely to cause plaintiff harm.”

According to the lawsuit, these statements included: “She [Carol Hubbard] has a split who is a porn star and is seen doing sex acts with her husband. That is all she does. … the Hubbard Soul has been part of several sex cults, including the Manson cult.” (Brackets and ellipses in complaint.)

In other messages, Hubbard says, the defendants called her a sexual predator, and “a financial predator because she was poor,” and attributed her alleged sexual predation to her “3rd ray Psychoanthropology.”

Hubbard requests an injunction publication of false statements against her, and damages and punitive damages for defamation, false light, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

She is represented by Brian Lewis with Kelly & Warner, of Albuquerque.

