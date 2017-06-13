Sessions Contradicts Comey on Key February Exchange

(CN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday he never had any conversations with Russians or anybody else about interfering with the 2016 election — to suggest otherwise is an “appalling and detestable lie,” he said — and that it was entirely appropriate for him to play a role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions also quickly addressed his February conversation with Comey during which the former FBI director said he asked the attorney general to prevent any future direct communication between him and the president.

“I told the AG that what had just happened – him being asked to leave while the FBI Director, who reports to the AG, remained behind – was inappropriate and should never happen. He did not reply,” Comey said last week.

Sessions contradicted that testimony. He said he was not silent, but instead stressed to Comey the need to be careful about following appropriate policies.

“Mr. Comey had served in the Department of Justice for the better part of two decades, and I was confident that Mr. Comey understood and would abide by the Department’s well-established rules governing any communications with the White House about ongoing investigations,” the attorney general said.

“My comments encouraged him to do just that and indeed, as I understand, he did. Our Department of Justice rules on proper communication between the Department and the White House have been in place for years. Mr. Comey well knew them, I thought, and assumed correctly that he complied with them,” Sessions said.

Sessions recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

But by then he was already under an ethical cloud because he had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

He has been dogged by questions about possible additional encounters with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak ever since.

“Many have suggested that my recusal was because I felt I was a subject of the investigation myself and done something wrong, but this is the reason I recused myself,” Sessions said.

According to the attorney general, federal regulations preclude employers from participating in a criminal investigation or prosecution if he has a personal or political relationship with any person involved in …an investigation.

That includes a relationship with an elected official or candidate.

“I felt I was required to under the Department of Justice. And as a leader of the DOJ, I should comply with the rules obviously,” Sessions said.

But the subject of his recusal remains a sensitive issue for the attorney general. Later, under question, he said, “I recused myself from any investigation into campaign for president but I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations.”

Democrats are particularly interested in determining whether the men met at an April 2016 foreign policy event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.

The Justice Department has said that while Sessions was there, for a speech by candidate Trump, there were no meetings or private encounters.

Sessions sought to quickly put that question to rest saying that he had no formal meeting with Kislyak at the event, and that if he had a brief, informal encounter in passing, he had no recollection of it.

Former FBI Director James Comey raised additional questions at a hearing on Thursday, saying that the FBI expected Sessions to recuse himself weeks before he actually did. But Comey declined to elaborate.

In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Rep. John Abney Culberson, R-Texas, Sessions said that he had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees but that it had become clear some members would focus their questions on the Russia investigation. Shelby chairs the Senate appropriations subcommittee.

Sessions said his decision to accept the intelligence committee’s invitation to appear was due in part to Comey’s testimony. He wrote that “it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum.”

While the attorney general agreed to testify before the committee in public, he declined to comment on his private conversations with the president and other high officials at the White House, which he said would be a “violation of the communications rule.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein took his place before the subcommittees.

On Tuesday, the atmosphere within the hearing room was decidedly more low key that it had been during Comey’s testimony last week. In fact, Sessions went to great lengths to make his appearance almost a homecoming. During his opening remarks he reminded the senators that he was their “colleague in this body for 20 years.”

He then moved quickly to his March 2 recusal from the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, saying he was never briefed on any investigative details and did not access information about the investigation.

“I received only the limited information that the department’s career officials determined was necessary to inform my recusal decision,” he said. “As such, I have no knowledge about this investigation beyond what has been publicly reported, and I have taken no action with regard to any such investigation.”

He went on to stress, however, that his recusal “does not and cannot interfere with my ability to oversee the Department of Justice, including the FBI.”

With that he told the senators he did play an active role in the decision to remove Comey.

“I presented president with my concerns, and those of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, about the ongoing leadership issues at the FBI as stated in my letter recommending the removal of Mr. Comey along with the deputy attorney general’s memorandum, which have been released publicly by the White House,” Sessions said. “It is a clear statement of my views. It is absurd, frankly, to suggest that a recusal from a single specific investigation would render an attorney general unable to manage the leadership of the various Department of Justice law enforcement components that conduct thousands of investigations.” – Developing story.

