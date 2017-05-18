Secret Service Agent Gets 20 Years for Sexting Underage Girls

(CN) – A federal judge handed a 20-year prison sentence Thursday to the former Secret Service agent who sexted with underage girls while on duty at the White House, trying to lure at least one into a sexual encounter.

The Secret Service fired Moore immediately after his arrest on Nov. 9, 2015, and the 38-year-old has remained in custody ever since.

Prosecutors said the married father based in Church Hill, Maryland, came to investigators’ attention when he began communicating with at least two undercover officers posing as underage girls. They said a subsequent investigation showed he frequently engaged in online sex chats while he was supposed to be guarding the White House.

According to court documents, Moore created profiles for himself on “Meet24”, a social media dating application, and “Kik,” a social media chatting app for mobile phones. Both apps allow users to exchange photos, texts, ad voice messages.

During one of his Kik sessions with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, “the defendant initiated a conversation about sex and … prior sexual experiences.”

Unbeknownst to Moore, the girl, identified only by the user name UC-1, was in reality a detective with the Delaware State Police Department’s Child Predator Task Force.

“The defendant asked if UC-1 masturbated and stated that when they met in person, he wanted to make UC-I have several orgasms,” the stipulation says. “The defendant further stated that he would like UC-1 to perform oral sex on him and in return he would perform oral sex on UC-1 and penetrate her digitally.”

After his arrest, police discovered that Moore had also communicated with a minor in Florida.

Moore told investigators that he had sent this girl sexually explicit images of himself and enticed her to do the same.

There was also a 14-year-old girl in Texas and another 17-year-old girl in Missouri with whom Moore engaged in similar communications.

Moore requested that his federal charges in Delaware be transferred to the Southern District of Florida so that he could plead guilty to both charges at one time.

When the former agent pleaded guilty in Florida this past March, he admitted to having enticed of a minor and attempted transportation of obscene material to a minor. The government agreed not to prosecute Moore for any additional victims it learns of in the future.

Moore faced up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. Senior U.S. District Judge Daniel Hurley sentenced him instead to 20 years.

Bruce Lehr of Miami-based Lehr Levi and Mendez represented Moore.