Rolling Stone Settles One UVA Lawsuit, Still Faces Another

DAN MCCUE
(CN) — Rolling Stone magazine said Wednesday that it has settled a University of Virginia administrator’s lawsuit over its discredited story about a rape on campus.

Attorneys for Rolling Stone and Nicole Eramo announced they’ve reached a confidential settlement over the 2014 story “A Rape on Campus.”

The settlement ends Rolling Stone’s challenge to a jury’s November verdict that Eramo should receive $3 million in damages.

But Rolling Stone’s legal woes stemming from the story are far from over.

The magazine still faces a $25 million lawsuit filed by the fraternity where the woman identified only as “Jackie” claimed she had been raped.

A police investigation later found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims. The case is slated to go to trial in October.

A separate lawsuit from three former fraternity members was dismissed last year.

