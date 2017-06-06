A Record Number of Job Openings Posted in April

(CN) — Employers in April advertised the most open jobs in 16 years, at the same time that hiring fell — a sign that businesses are struggling to find qualified employees as the unemployment rate declines.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that advertised job openings rose 4.5 percent in April to more than 6 million. That’s the highest number since December 2000, when the government first began tracking the data.

But the spike in job listings came during a month when actual hiring fell 4.8 percent to just over 5 million.

Economists say the numbers suggest the U.S. is at or near full employment, when most of those who want a job have one and those who are still counted as unemployed are only temporarily out of work.