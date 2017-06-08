Police Re-Enact Cosby’s Assault Interview for Jury

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CN) – The officer who questioned Bill Cosby over a decade ago about assault claims for which he is now on trial took the witness stand Thursday, reading aloud Cosby’s answers about the night he had sex with Andrea Constand after giving her Benadryl.

“I never intended to have sex with Andrea, like naked bodies,” Cosby had said, his answers being read aloud in court this morning by Sgt. Richard Schaffer with the Cheltenham Police Department.

In 2005, when Constand reported that Cosby had drugged and assaulted her a year earlier at his Philadelphia-area home, Schaffer had been the responding officer. Schaffer had conducted his interview of Cosby on Jan. 26, 2005, in a New York City law firm, where Cosby was flanked by his attorneys.

As the police sergeant read Cosby’s answers aloud, prosecutors projected snippets of the 2005 police report for the jury in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Assistant District Attorney M. Stewart Ryan read the questions Cosby was asked, including whether asked he had ever had sex with Constand.

“Never asleep or awake,” Cosby had responded. “I liked the petting and touching,” he added.

Cosby also told officers that he and Constand had participated in “petting” before — “at least three other times at my house,” Cosby had said, as quoted by Schaffer.

Constand denied this in two days of testimony, which wrapped up Wednesday.

“Andrea seemed like she really just wanted to get her story out there, to me,” Schaffer had said in direct examination about his 2005 interview with Constand.

Having left her job at Temple University on March 31, 2004, Constand told Cheltenham police that she was drugged and assaulted sometime between mid-January and mid-February 2004.

She moved back to her family’s home in Canada after leaving Temple, ultimately confronting Cosby over the phone in several early 2005 calls with her mother.

Cosby told police in the interview that he had felt “attacked” by Gianna Constand during these conversations.

“I told her to put Andrea on the phone … and guaranteed to her mother, that there was no penile penetration, there was only petting,” Cosby said, according to Schaffer’s report.

It was because he felt attacked by the mother, Cosby had said, that he offered to pay for Constand to go to graduate school. For the same reason, Cosby told police he contacted a lawyer after speaking with Constand’s mother. “I didn’t trust her,” Cosby had said.

Though the comedian told police he had been blackmailed before, he did not comment on the circumstances of that blackmail in the interview.

He told police that the the sole purpose of the calls was to “tell what kind of medication of I gave her daughter.”

“I told her, I think I gave her some pills,” Cosby had said, admitting in the interview that he said he would write the name of the medication down on a piece of paper and mail it to them.

“We talked about her inability to sleep,” Cosby continued, as quoted by Schaffer.

“She can’t sleep … so I came down with what I use, Benadryl,” he added.

Cosby claimed he had used Benadryl for five years, finding it helpful for when he was in “different cities and had the time turned around.”

He said he felt “comfortable doing that,” meaning giving Constand the pills.

Cosby did not answer the police’s questions, however, about wine being consumed that night. “I do not recall … not that I know of,” Cosby had said, adding his recollection that Constand had drunk red wine and cognac at his home on previous occasions.

When asked if Constand ever asked him to stop the petting, or if she told him she was unable to see or move, Cosby replied, “no.”

When asked if she ever became angry, Cosby responded, “No, not that I can tell.”

The comedian did say Constand had asked him to stop “French kissing” at one of their get-togethers, and that he had stopped.

When asked if he ejaculated on any occasion, Cosby responded, “No, sir.”

He did, however, tell police about the night he and Constand lay in his hotel room bed together at the Fox Woods casino in Connecticut. “I held her in my arms and we talked,” Cosby had said, claiming that this lasted for two hours.

Telling police he believed Constand had either “ADD or a learning disorder,” Cosby is quoted in the transcript as saying he felt like her “mentor.”

“Andrea was not able to connect things” or think clearly, he had told police, noting that he and Constand exchanged gifts during their relationship and spoke on the phone, even after she moved back to Canada.

“Was this a social relationship or a romantic relationship with Andrea,” the police had asked Cosby in 2005.

“Both,” Cosby had said.

Cosby’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle used cross-examination to highlight some of the ways Constand’s testimony this week differed from what she told police in 2005.

She had indicated in 2005 that she had never been alone with Cosby before, but that proved false, McMonagle said, as did the date of the alleged assault.

Though Constand had said the date “may have been March 16, 2004,” she then changed the date to mid-January to mid-February of that year.

Given the opportunity to look over the original police report and make corrections, Constand had also crossed out a line that says “the Cognac was fantastic,” McMonagle said.

Another line, “we laid down on the bed beside each other,” was crossed out and changed to, “we relaxed on the bed.”

“People are allowed to make changes,” Schaffer countered.

“I wouldn’t suggest otherwise,” McMonagle said with a smile.

McMonagle also touched on the lengthy delay between Constand’s initial report and 79-year-old Cosby’s trial. He noted Montgomery County District Attorney Bill Castor had worked on the original case with Risa Furman, an ADA at the time who is now a judge in Montgomery County.

Constand is the only one of Cosby’s dozens of accusers whose claims are not too old to prosecute.

When the county shelved her case in 2005, she sued Cosby in civil court, ultimately reaching a financial settlement.

Though the details of this case were sealed, a federal judge released incriminating deposition testimony from Cosby in 2015 amid renewed interest in the case. Fueled by a stand-up bit about Cosby that went viral, women across the country began coming forward in recent years with claims against Cosby, some dating back to the 1970s.

Cosby was arrested shortly after the public got hold of his deposition testimony about giving women quaaludes before having sex with them.

This story is developing…