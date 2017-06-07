NY’s Top Court OK’s New York City’s Porn Rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (CN) – New York City met its burden of proof needed to enforce a 2001 law regulating porn shops, sex shows and topless bars, the state’s highest court ruled unanimously Tuesday.

The New York Court of Appeals’ 5-0 decision reversed a ruling on zoning restrictions and limitations on sex businesses that began during Rudy Giuliani’s mayoral tenure in the mid-1990s.

Signed by Judge Eugene Fahey, the Tuesday decision concluded that “it is evident as a matter of law that the City met its burden of showing that the adult establishments continued to have a predominant focus on sexually explicit materials and activities. It follows that the 2001 Amendments are facially constitutional.”

Appeals Court Judges Jenny Rivera, Leslie Stein, Michael Garcia and Rowan Wilson concurred. Chief Judge Janet DeFiore did not take part in the decision.

Fahey wrote that the Appellate Division erred, and that “the City’s modest evidentiary burden related only to the first stage of Alameda Books.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Los Angeles v. Alameda Books (2002) established a three-part burden-shifting framework for determining the constitutionality of adult-use zoning.

New York City’s 1995 resolution defined an adult establishment as a commercial establishment in which a “substantial portion” of it includes “an adult book store, adult eating or drinking establishment, adult theater, or other adult commercial establishment, or any combination thereof.”

The Giuliani-era restrictions, made in the name of “quality of life,” ostensibly wiped out Manhattan’s densest concentration of adult video “bookstores,” peep shows and topless bars, in the Times Square area.

In 1998 New York City introduced 60/40 regulation, which deemed businesses “adult” if 40 percent or more of their area or stock involved sexual content.

Fahey wrote that the lower court had erred by “applying a rigidly mechanical approach to the determination of whether a predominant focus on sexually explicit entertainment remained.”

Erica Dubno, attorney representing several live entertainment clubs threatened by the city’s regulations, responded to the ruling by saying: “We are disappointed by the decision and considering our options.”

In 2002, For the People Theatres of N.Y., which showed adult films, and JGJ Merchandise, an adult video store also known as Vishans Video and as Mixed Emotions, sued New York City, claiming its definitions of adult theater and adult bookstore in the 2001 amendments violated the First amendment.

The Supreme Court in 2003 denied New York City’s cross motions for summary judgment, granted plaintiffs’ motions for summary judgment, declared the 2001 amendments unconstitutional, and enjoined their enforcement.

New York State Court of Appeals Judge Louis York, after a two-week trial in January 2009, found that certain bookstores and video stores which purport to operate on a 60/40 basis but focus on adult materials, are adult establishments notwithstanding their 60/40 configuration.

Representatives of the city’s Corporation Counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.